Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Seizure
Jackson, MS – Dangerous drugs have been seized, and an arrest has been
made following a traffic stop.
On May 26, 2021, Troopers with the Mississippi Highway Patrol Traveling
Criminal Apprehension Program (“TCAP”) division, working in conjunction
with the Mississippi Department of Transportation Office of Law
Enforcement, seized 13.6 kilograms of cocaine and an 18-wheeler during a
traffic stop on Interstate 55. The seized narcotics have an estimated street
value of $586,000.00. The Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics took possession
of the cocaine and the 18-wheeler, and the Mississippi Highway Patrol
charged the driver with Aggravated Trafficking of a Scheduled 2 Controlled
Substance. The Mississippi Highway Patrol, Mississippi Bureau of
Narcotics, and Mississippi Department of Transportation Office of Law
Enforcement continue to investigate this drug trafficking case.
The arrest and seizure are attributed to the cooperative efforts of multiple
law enforcement agencies determined to curb the transportation of illegal
narcotics.
