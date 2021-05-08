May 8, 2021

Todd Smith

By Staff Report

Published 7:00 am Saturday, May 8, 2021

Funeral Services for Todd Bentley Smith, age 56, of Carriere, MS, who passed away Wednesday, May 5, 2021, will be held Saturday, May 8, 2021, with visitation from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. with services immediately following at 3:00 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel #1 Missionary Baptist Church, 11 Herb Lee Fred Spiers Road, Carriere, MS. Burial will be in Carriere Baptist Church Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Cody Ladner will officiate the service, assisted by Bro. Billy Galloway. Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

