Today is May 27, 2021

Sunscreen Protection Day

Essential summer skin care tips

Protecting and caring for skin should be part of people’s year-round health care regimens. Such an approach can help people look their best and also uncover any minor issues before they escalate into something more significant.

National Geographic says adults can carry eight pounds and 22 square feet of skin on their bodies. Skin guards a person from harmful chemicals, protects the body against extremes in temperature and prevents internal organs and other components from evaporating. The skin also guards against harmful sunlight.

Skin care is not seasonal, though efforts to protect the skin may need to be stepped up during the summer. The American Academy of Dermatology says one in five Americans will develop some form of skin cancer in their lifetimes. In the summer, ultraviolet radiation levels are elevated and people often wear less clothing that exposes more of their skin. According to Dr. Ron Shelton, a board-certified dermatologist and assistant professor of dermatology at Mount Sinai Medical Center in New York, the bulk of sun damage to the skin happens in the summer. These skin wellness tips can help protect the skin and keep it looking its best when the mercury rises.

Lighten up

Choose lightweight products for summer usage. This includes cleansers, makeup and oil cleansers. For instance, rather than an oil cleanser, choose a gentle, foaming option. Thicker products mixed with increased perspiration and humidity may lead to clogged pores and inflammation.

Lather on sunscreen

Sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or more is recommended to protect the skin from UV damage. But it’s easy to forget to apply sunscreen. However, using a lightweight moisturizer with SPF built in reduces product usage and time spent caring for skin.

Utilize vitamin C serums

Hyperpigmentation can occur in summer. According to Omer Ibrahim, a board-certified dermatologist and codirector of clinical research at Chicago Cosmetic Surgery and Dermatology, vitamin C serum can improve the appearance of fine lines, help with collagen production and also prevent hyperpigmentation.

Drink more water

Higher temperatures and increased perspiration can lead to dehydration. That may cause headaches, dry skin and even lightheadedness. Drink at least eight eight-ounce glasses of water every day.

Stay in the shade

In addition to using sunscreen daily, try to stay out of the sun as much as possible when UV rays are at their strongest, which is between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. In addition, wear clothing that offers sunscreen protection.

It’s important to care for the skin daily, but especially so during the summer.

**

Cellophane Tape Day

Cellophane tape is the clear tape that is used when wrapping presents.

How Many Kinds of Tape are There?

What can you use for household chores, clothing repair, and gift wrapping? Here’s a hint: You can also use it to hang holiday decorations, make wallets, and dress up for the big dance. If you’re thinking of tape, you’ve guessed right!

Tape has many uses because it comes in many types. There’s a tape for just about anything. Most people have probably used Scotch tape—that’s the clear tape you might use to seal envelopes or wrap gifts. You may have also used masking tape or electrical tape before. They‘re both pretty common for jobs around the home. You may also be familiar with duct tape. It’s used for everything from household repairs to fashion accessories.

However, there are many types of tape you may never have heard of. There’s elastic therapeutic tape, also known as “k-tape.” K-tape helps reduce pain. People use k-tape after pulling a muscle or taking part in extreme exercise. It’s stretchy and latex-free, so k-tape can safely be used directly on the skin.

There’s also grip tape. It’s applied to items to help people grip them. It’s very strong and comes in bright colors. Grip tape is often used in sports. People put grip tape on skateboards, hockey sticks, and tennis rackets.

Unless you work on race cars or airplanes, you may not have used speed tape. Made of aluminum, speed tape is used for small repairs to cars and planes. Would you be nervous about flying in a plane held together by tape? Try not to worry! Speed tape is only used for small, temporary repairs.

Have you ever WONDERed what makes tape stick? Tape contains adhesives, which are materials that stick to other objects. These adhesives are usually made of silicones, acrylics, and rubbers. Tape also contains resin which increases its stickiness.

Tape adhesives have low surface energy, which means their molecules move around a lot. They have looser bonds. Because of this, the adhesive is able to act like a liquid, even though it’s a solid. It flows into the pores of the material we stick it to. Then, its elastic nature causes it to resist separation. That’s how tape sticks!

It’s also important to remember that tape is pressure-sensitive. That’s why it sticks best if you press it down. It also needs to be able to interact with molecules of a surface to stick well. That’s why tape sticks well to objects with high surface energy, meaning the surface molecules are less active. This includes surfaces like metal, glass, and plastic.

People certainly use tape for a variety of tasks! We use tape for medical purposes, package sealing, and even space travel. We use so much duct tape each year that, if we lined it all up, it would wrap around the Earth’s equator twelve times! What kind of tape do you use at school? How about at home? What’s the coolest thing you’ve ever done with tape?

