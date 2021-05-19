Today is May 19, 2021
How much should you stockpile for an emergency?
When the novel coronavirus COVID-19 was officially proclaimed a pandemic in March 2020, people were urged to stay home and limit their exposure to those outside their households. Understandably, some measure of panic ensued after that proclamation.
Fears of lockdowns and an inability to shop for necessities created worldwide shortages of cleaning supplies, meat, canned goods, grains, and paper products like toilet tissue. Shoppers were grabbing what they could when they could, and empty store shelves were left in the wake of the pandemonium.
Although it’s wise to keep an ample stockpile of foods and other supplies in advance of a weather emergency, it’s important to draw the line between planning proactively and hoarding goods. But what is the right amount to have on hand?
According to the Federal Emergency Management Agency, each person should have a cache of supplies that can last up to two weeks. Included in the recommendations are 11/2 gallons of water each day per person. One half-gallon is for drinking purposes and the remaining gallon is for hygiene should water supplies be interrupted by the emergency. That equates to 84 gallons of water for a family of four, which may not be feasible for many families. One workaround is to fill a bathtub in one bathroom with water to use for hygiene and reserve bottled water for drinking.
In regard to food, City Prepping, a popular social media channel for preppers, has created a list of what might be included in a two-week emergency supply. Most of the supplies are nonperishable items. Some options include:
· canned soup (20 cans)
· powdered milk
· cereal (two boxes)
· canned vegetables (20 cans)
· peanut butter (two jars)
· pasta (20 bags/boxes)
· coffee or tea
· canned fruit (20 cans)
· oatmeal (five pounds)
· rice (20 pound bag)
· olive oil
Individuals who have a chest freezer also may think about purchasing meats/poultry and frozen foods when they are on sale and creating a two-week menu. Invest in foods that are nutritionally dense and easy to prepare.
In addition, set aside an area to store other supplies. Sanitation and hygiene items, matches in a waterproof container, extra clothing and blankets, cash, and special needs items like prescription medications, contact lens solution and batteries also are good to have on hand. Some items like disinfecting wipes may still be in short supply, so buy them as they become available.
Preparing for an emergency requires having at least a two-week supply of necessary items on hand. Using resources wisely and avoiding hoarding behaviors can help prevent shortages.
Devil’s Food Cake Day
Chocolate Overload Cookies
1 package
Devil’s food chocolate cake mix
3/4 cup butter (1-1/2 sticks), softened
1/4 cup HERSHEY’S Cocoa
2 eggs
2 cups HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate Chips (11.5 oz pkg.)
3/4 cup quick-cooking oats (optional)
Heat oven to 350°. Mix all ingredients, add HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate Chips last.
Roll dough into 2-inch balls and place on ungreased cookie sheet.
Bake 10-12 minutes, until set.
For more information and recipes visit here.
in 1965 the Beatle’s hit Ticket to Ride was #1.
6 tips for seniors to travel safely
One of the perks of getting older is having more time to devote to recreation and traveling.
According to the U.S. Census Bureau, there are roughly 52 million people who are age 65 or older in the United States. With a $1.6 trillion total net worth, seniors spend more on groceries, pharmaceutical items and travel and leisure than any other demographic.
Age does not have to restrict one’s ability to travel, and with age comes experience and more opportunities to enjoy travel. Before taking off for parts unknown, men and women over 50 can take steps to ensure their excursions are as safe as they are memorable.
1. Consider risk. The coronavirus pandemic of 2020 taught the world that situations can change rapidly. Before booking any travel, weigh the risks and the benefits of a trip. Determine if COVID-19 is spreading where you live or at your destination. Older adults have a higher risk for severe illness caused by the virus. Until you are vaccinated, it may be best to wait to travel.
2. Use senior-friendly services. Seek out travel services that offer the best perks for older adults. Many travel providers no longer offer senior discounts, but they may offer other benefits, such as early boarding or assistance with traveling from gates to baggage areas.
3. Get travel insurance. According to Liz Dahl, cofounder of Boomer Travel Patrol, a website featuring expert advice geared toward the Baby Boomer demographic, travel insurance can be essential for older travelers. Older travelers may be more at risk of falling or getting sick and some may need extra medication if travel is interrupted or delayed. Travel insurance can provide extra coverage for a relatively low price if something goes wrong.
4. Don’t advertise your absence. It may be tempting to upload photos of your beachside vacation to social media as you are immersed in paradise. Unfortunately, seniors tend to be targets for thieves because they are seen as vulnerable. Don’t make the job easier by advertising you are away from home. In addition, have a neighbor periodically pick up your mail and set lights on timers to give the impression you are home even when you’re not.
5. Share your itinerary. Keep loved ones apprised of your general travel itinerary, especially if you are traveling solo, recommends AARP. Keep a mobile phone on you at all times.
6. Pack copies of important documents. In the event paperwork is lost while traveling, request copies of prescriptions and/or statements of medical conditions from each physician and medical treatment center so you have a second set. Keep copies of your passport, driver’s license, insurance cards, travel tickets, and other documents as well.
Seniors have the ability to travel much more than other age groups. Make the experience enjoyable by focusing on safety.
Governor Reeves announces appointments
