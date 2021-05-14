State Soccer Welcomes Gwen Mummert to 2021 Squad

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State soccer and head coach James Armstrong announced the signing of transfer Gwen Mummert of Louisiana (Lafayette) to the 2021 squad on Wednesday.

“We are thrilled to add Gwen to our soccer family,” said Armstrong. “She is a great competitor, leader and someone with a lot of prior collegiate experience. Please help us in welcoming her to StarkVegas!”

Mummert, a defender and one of the Sun Belt’s finest, transfers to become a Bulldog for the upcoming 2021 fall season.

For the 2020 season with the Ragin’ Cajuns, the Berlin, Germany native was one of seven to play in all 20 matches and one of two to start in all 20. She was the team leader in minutes for the third-straight season with 1,823 minutes. She had two goals, two assists and six points at the conclusion of her junior campaign and earned her second-straight First Team All-Sun Belt nod. She is just one of three Louisiana players to earn two First Team All-Conference selections in their program history.

She faced the Bulldogs in the February 28 match on the Mississippi State Soccer Field, the Dawgs with the 3-1 decision. She had an assist on the Ragin’ Cajuns one goal and played all 90 minutes.

She will be an impactful addition to the back line of Miranda Carrasco, Olivia Simpson and Andrea Tyrrell.

