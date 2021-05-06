Southern Miss Baseball Set to Hold a Variety of Camps This Summer

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – After a year hiatus, Southern Miss baseball returns with a variety of camp options including a pair of Prospect ID (June 9, June 30) and Kid’s camps (June 14-17 and July 12-15), a Prospect Showcase camp (July 17), a team camp (July 23-25) and a Father-Son/Daughter camp (Aug. 17) this summer at Pete Taylor.

An explanation of each camp can be found below or those interested can go to www.southernmissbaseballcamps.com.

USM Baseball Summer Prospect ID Camp

Date = Wednesday, June 9, 2021

Location = Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field (Hattiesburg, MS)

Registration/Sign-in = 9:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M.

Camp time (start – finish) = 10:00 A.M. – FINISH

Participants = 9th grade – Sophomore Junior College Players

Participant fee = $200 (registration fee not included)

Camp Details = The USM Prospect ID Camp is designed for prospective student-athletes ranging from high school freshman to junior college sophomores (junior college freshman must be academic qualifier) to showcase their abilities in front of the entire University of Southern Mississippi baseball coaching staff along with other college coaches and scouts. Participants will be given a chance to have their skills (hitting, fielding, speed, pitching, etc.) evaluated by college coaches. Any pitcher who is a dual player will be able to participate at both positions. Each camper will receive a camp T-Shirt. Lunch will not be provided. Approximately, 75% of past USM baseball rosters have been filled by USM camp participants.

Other Information = To register for camp please visit our camp website: www.southernmissbaseballcamps.com . If you have any other questions, please contact Coach Nick Ammirati via email: Nick.Ammirati@usm.edu

* All Southern Miss Baseball camps or clinics are open to any and all entrants (limited only by number, age, grade level and/or gender). *

USM Baseball Summer Kid’s Camp #1

Dates = Monday, June 14, 2021 – Thursday, June 17, 2021

Location = Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field (Hattiesburg, MS)

Registration/Sign-in = 8:30 A.M. – 9:00 A.M.

Camp time (start – finish) = 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

Participants = All kids ages 6-13

Participant fee = $200 (registration fee not included)

Details = The USM Baseball Summer Kid’s Camp is designed to teach the fundamentals of baseball such as hitting, fielding, pitching, baserunning, etc. in a fun environment. Each kid will have the ability to learn the fundamentals of the game of baseball from the entire University of Southern Mississippi baseball coaching staff, and then use what they have learned in game settings at the end of each camp day.

Other Information = To register for camp please visit our camp website: www.southernmissbaseballcamps.com . If you have any other questions, please contact Coach Nick Ammirati via email: Nick.Ammirati@usm.edu

USM Baseball Mid-Summer Prospect ID Camp

Date = Wednesday, June 30, 2021

Location = Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field (Hattiesburg, MS)

Registration/Sign-in = 9:00 A.M. – 10:00 A.M.

Camp time (start – finish) = 10:00 A.M. – FINISH

Participants = 9th grade – Sophomore Junior College Players

Participant fee = $200 (registration fee not included)

Details = The USM Baseball Mid-Summer Prospect ID Camp is designed for prospective student-athletes ranging from high school freshman to junior college sophomores (junior college freshman must be academic qualifier) to showcase their abilities in front of the entire University of Southern Mississippi baseball coaching staff along with other college coaches and scouts. Participants will be given a chance to have their skills (hitting, fielding, speed, pitching, etc.) evaluated by college coaches. Any pitcher who is a dual player will be able to participate at both positions. Each camper will receive a camp T-Shirt. Lunch will not be provided. Approximately, 75% of past USM baseball rosters have been filled by USM camp participants.

Other Information To register for camp please visit our camp website: www.southernmissbaseballcamps.com . If you have any other questions, please contact Coach Nick Ammirati via email: Nick.Ammirati@usm.edu

USM Baseball Summer Kid’s Camp #2

Dates = Monday, July 12, 2021 – Thursday, July 15, 2021

Location = Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field (Hattiesburg, MS)

Registration/Sign-in = 8:30 A.M. – 9:00 A.M.

Camp time (start – finish) = 9:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

Participants = All kids ages 6-13

Participant fee = $200 (registration fee not included)

Details = The USM Baseball Summer Kid’s Camp is designed to teach the fundamentals of baseball such as hitting, fielding, pitching, baserunning, etc. in a fun environment. Each kid will have the ability to learn the fundamentals of the game of baseball from the entire University of Southern Mississippi baseball coaching staff, and then use what they have learned in game settings at the end of each camp day.

Other Information = To register for camp please visit our camp website: www.southernmissbaseballcamps.com . If you have any other questions, please contact Coach Nick Ammirati via email: Nick.Ammirati@usm.edu

USM Baseball – Summer Prospect Showcase Camp

Date = Saturday, July 17, 2021

Location = Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field (Hattiesburg, MS)

Registration/Sign-in = 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M.

Camp time (start – finish) = 12:00 P.M. – FINISH

Participants = 9th grade – Sophomore Junior College Players

Participant fee = $200 (registration fee not included)

Details = Our Summer Prospect Showcase Camp is designed for prospective student-athletes ranging from high school freshman to junior college sophomores (junior college freshman must be academic qualifier) to showcase their abilities in front of the entire University of Southern Mississippi baseball coaching staff along with other college coaches and scouts. Participants will be given a chance to have their skills (hitting, fielding, speed, pitching, etc.) evaluated by college coaches. Any pitcher who is a dual player will be able to participate at both positions. Each camper will receive a camp T-Shirt. Lunch will not be provided. Approximately, 75% of past USM baseball rosters have been filled by USM camp participants.

Other Information = To register for camp please visit our camp website: www.southernmissbaseballcamps.com . If you have any other questions, please contact Coach Nick Ammirati via email: Nick.Ammirati@usm.edu

USM Summer Team Camp

Date = Friday, July 23, 2021 – Sunday, July 25, 2021

Location = Pete Taylor Park/Hill Denson Field (Hattiesburg, MS)

Cost = $800 Entry Team + $60 per game for umpires (paid to umpire by each team prior to game)

Details = The entry fee per team includes three games (possibly four), which will be played at USM. It will also cover insurance for the camp and facility usage. Team will be separated by age group (18u vs. 18u and so on). A game bracket will be made up in the weeks leading up to camp so you know when you play. Teams will be responsible for their own lodging and game balls. Teams that win their bracket will play in championship games on Sunday.

Other Information = To Register for the USM Team Camp, please contact Coach Nick Ammirati via email: Nick.Ammirati@usm.eduor cell: (973) 459-1101.

