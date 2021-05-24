Siren test set for May 25, at 1 p.m. in city of Picayune
The Picayune Fire Department will conduct a test of the severe weather sirens on Tuesday, May 25, at 1 p.m.
Any residents who hear the siren at that time should keep in mind it is only a test. The test is expected to last about 30 seconds.
