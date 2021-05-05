Ruby Entrekin

Ruby Paulette Dobson Entrekin, of Carriere, MS passed away peacefully in her home on Saturday, May 1, 2021 at the age of 76; with her husband of 56 years, Larry Entrekin at her side.

Paulette was born to parents George W. and Luvenia Conn Dobson on October 24, 1944 in Carriere, MS. Paulette was an active member of her church and loved to praise God through her singing. She raised three sons while furthering her education, eventually earning her Master’s degree in Library Sciences from the University of Southern Mississippi.

Paulette loved books and reading and worked in the public library system. She was the director of the Laurel-Jones County Library and was president of the Mississippi Library Association.

Paulette married Larry Entrekin on November 1, 1964 and resided in New Orleans, LA; Andalusia, AL; Petal, MS; Ellisville, MS; finally retiring in Carriere, MS.

Paulette was preceded in death by her parents, George and Luvenia Dobson, and by siblings Edward Dobson, J.R. Dobson and Thelma Foreman.

Paulette is survived by her husband Verner L “Larry” Entrekin, Jr. She is also survived by her sons Verner L Entrekin III, Drew Entrekin and Duey Entrekin. Paulette is also survived by two grandchildren.

Paulette’s surviving family include sisters Aline Banks, Faye Powell and Betty Jarrell; and her brother John Dobson.

Picayune Funeral Home is handling the arrangements. A graveside service was held at the White Chapel Cemetery, on Tuesday, May 4th at 3:30 p.m.

As a victim of Alzheimer’s and a survivor of breast cancer, the family requests that in lieu of flowers donations be made to a charity of your choice to help others like her.

Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, www.picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.