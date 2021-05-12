Philadelphia Man Sentenced to Over 15 Years in Federal Prison for Narcotics Trafficking

Jackson, Miss. – A Philadelphia man was sentenced today to 189 months in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca of the Southern District of Mississippi and Jack P. Stanton, Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations’ New Orleans Field Office.

According to court documents, Landon Marquale Dupree, 35, of Philadelphia, Mississippi, was charged with and pled guilty to selling methamphetamine to an individual on July 15, 2019, in Philadelphia. Dupree was sentenced to serve 189 months in the custody of the Bureau of Prisons, to be followed by 8 years of supervised release. He was also ordered to pay $4595.00 in restitution to the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics.

Dupree has a prior felony conviction for sale of cocaine in Neshoba County, Mississippi.

This prosecution is part of an Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) investigation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest-level drug traffickers, money launderers, gangs, and transnational criminal organizations that threaten the United States by using a prosecutor-led, intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach that leverages the strengths of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies against criminal networks.

The case is part of a joint investigation by the United States Immigration, Customs Enforcement, Homeland Security Investigations and Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics, with assistance from US Drug Enforcement Administration, Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Philadelphia Police Department, Neshoba County Sheriff’s Department, Neshoba County District Attorney’s Office, Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Flowood Police Department, Rankin County Sheriff’s Department, Hinds County Sheriff’s Department, Carthage Police Department, Union Police Department, Louisville Police Department, and Mississippi Highway Patrol. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Erin Chalk.