Pearl River rodeo concludes season at Northwest Competition

SENATOBIA, Miss. — The Pearl River rodeo team competed in its final rodeo competition of the season this past weekend when it traveled up to Senatobia to compete in Northwest’s Rodeo Competition.

The Wildcats had multiple members place in their season finale.

Roger Stoots (Louisville) placed sixth in the tie down competition.

Ashley Henderson (Pensacola, Fla.;Abeka Virtual Academy) had a standout performance placing third in in breakaway racing.

Kaitlyn Holland (Liberty; Amite County) placed seventh in breakaway racing as well.

Kolby Sanchez (Ethel, La.) and Bryce Graves (Poplarville) finished third in team roping.

Pacey McBride (Poplarville) also finished fourth in steer wrestling.

LOOKING BACK

PRCC’s first full season under head coach Frank Graves proved to be a memorable one. The Wildcats saw multiple members of their team such as McBride and Will Smith (Poplarville) place first in competitions. The year also saw the program host its first event in Poplarville under Graves.