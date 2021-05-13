Pearl River cruises past Copiah-Lincoln to earn playoff berth

POPLARVILLE, Miss. — The Pearl River women’s soccer team netted a season-high in goals against Copiah-Lincoln on Tuesday, winning 7-0 to claim a spot in the MACCC playoffs. Four Wildcats grabbed their first goals of the season.

“It’s definitely nice to clinch it that way we can start to work towards Friday and Tuesday,” said coach Henrik Madsen. “Now we will battle with Gulf Coast for second or third. It was nice to see different players get involved in the attack and score some goals. That’s always good for the girls.”

Pearl River (6-3-3 overall; 5-2-2 MACCC South) got on the score sheet quickly, scoring its first goal in the 6th minute. A through ball from Sydney Spataro (Long Beach) was lofted over the five-person backline and landed at the feet of Lily Lentz (Gilbert, Ariz.; Dr. Camille Casteel), who fired a shot to the left side of the net for her first career goal, putting the Wildcats up 1-0 in the process.

Briana Carr (Laurel; West Jones) overpowered the Copiah-Lincoln (1-10; 1-8) goalkeeper by blasting a shot through her hands in the 22nd minute to double the score, 2-0.

PRCC made its lead 3-0 in the 27th minute when Spataro laced a shot into the goal for the first of her collegiate career. Zaria Crumpton (Leakesville; Greene County) earned the assist.

Just two minutes later, Jade Shaw (Carriere; Pearl River Central) bagged her third goal of the season to take the lead 4-0. She tracked the ball down just in front of the sliding CLCC keeper and chipped a shot into the back of the net.

After barely missing a few chances in a row, Alexa Beets (Long Beach) netted her first goal of the season in the 58th minute to extend the score, 5-0.

“I was getting a little anxious,” said Beets. “Usually, I don’t play up top, but I told coach that I wanted to get a goal before the season was over. I finally got one in and that was exciting.”

Normally between the posts, Azaria Breaux (Gulfport) made her first appearance in the field this season. She made the appearance count, scoring a wonderful goal in the 77th minute to make the score 6-0. From 22 yards out, Breaux smashed a ball off the far post and into the back of the net for the first of her career.

The Wildcat keeper was shocked to score the goal.

“I just kicked it and it went in, said Breaux. “If I am being honest, I am very surprised that it went in.”

Breaux continued her great day by picking up a brace in the 84th minute to make the score 7-0. A ball slipped out of the hands of the CLCC keeper and landed at her feet for the easy tap in goal.

UP NEXT

Pearl River will be back in action on Friday against archrival Gulf Coast. The match is set to begin at 5 p.m. The match is expected to be streamed on livestream.com/mgcccbulldogs