Pearl River County Library system receives Anti-Racism Reading Shelf Grant

The Mississippi Humanities Council launched a special program called the Anti-Racism Reading Shelf Grant in response to the national conversation regarding racism. The Pearl River County Library System was awarded $1,000.00. As the heart of the community, the library’s collection needs to reflect the diverse needs and interests of the community with free books, resources, and information for education, employment, enjoyment, and self-government.

The Mississippi Humanities Council collaborated with the Mississippi Library Commission to compile a list of over 120 suggested books about multi-cultural people’s experiences. The list includes works by contemporary Mississippi writers like Natasha Trethewey , Jesmyn Ward, and Kiese Laymon. The list also includes titles such as An African American and Latinx History of the United States and The Myth of the Model Minority: Asian Americans Facing Racism. From the list, t he library system purchased about 75 books that will be distributed between Margaret Reed Crosby Memorial Library and the Poplarville Public Library.