Pearl River County community enhancement operation results in arrests and seizures

JACKSON, MS – Multiple arrests have been made following a community enhancement operation

focused on crime reduction in Pearl River County.

On May 6, 2021, approximately sixty law enforcement officers with the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics,

the Mississippi Highway Patrol, the Drug Enforcement Administration, Alcohol Beverage Control, the

FBI Safe Streets Task Force, and Homeland Security Investigations assisted the Picayune Police

Department and the Pearl River County Sheriff’s Office in conducting roadblocks, performing consensual

searches, and serving outstanding arrest warrants.

As a result of this operation, nine individuals were arrested on felony charges, including narcotics and

firearms violations, and seventeen individuals were arrested or cited for misdemeanor violations. Agents

seized approximately 2,000 grams of THC edibles, 25 dosage units of MDMA, 15 grams of

methamphetamine, 100 grams of marijuana, and two handguns. An additional 35 citations were issued by

local agencies for violations such as no insurance or suspended driver’s license.

This operation resulted in the following felony arrests:

 Eugena Dapremonti was charged with Trafficking of Schedule I – THC Infused Products, Failure to

Yield to Blue Lights, and No Driver’s License.

 Malcolm Ray Faciane was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – THC Wax, MDMA,

and Promethazine with Codeine while in Possession of a Firearm.

 Kayla Janet was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance with the Intent to Distribute

while in Possession of a Firearm.

 Jamile Demario Reynolds was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance – MDMA with the

Intent to Distribute, Possession of Marijuana, and Violation of Probation.

 Christopher Shane Odom was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance –

Methamphetamine and Marijuana and an outstanding Arrest Warrant for Failure to Appear.

 Brandon Chace Emery was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance.

 Nathaniel Smith was charged with Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon and Possession of a

Stolen Firearm.

 William Stockstill was charged with Violation of Probation.

 Craig Oneal Jones was arrested on outstanding Arrest Warrants for Simple Assault on a Police

Officer, Possession of Stolen Property, Felony Fleeing, Disorderly Conduct, and Reckless Driving.