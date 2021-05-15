Ole Miss Baseball Selected as Potential NCAA Host Site

INDIANAPOLIS – Ole Miss baseball has been selected as one of the 20 potential hosts for the preliminary round of the NCAA Division I Baseball Championship, the NCAA announced Friday.

Ole Miss has hosted nine NCAA regionals, all between 2004 and 2019 and is one of seven programs to host nine or more regionals in that span. The Rebels have hosted in each of the last two full seasons and are one of eight teams in the nation to host in four of the last six seasons.

Due to the health and safety protocols surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic, it was deemed necessary to conduct NCAA championship competition at predetermined sites. Of the 20 selected sites, the committee will choose 16 to host regional-round games. Eight of those 16 regional sites will host super regionals.

Based on recent guidance from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group, the NCAA will allow up to 50% fan capacity at these predetermined sites. Exact capacity percentages will vary by site, depending on state and local health mandates due to the pandemic.

The designation of predetermined sites will have no bearing on the teams selected to participate or for seeding in the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship. The championship field will consist of 30 conference automatic qualifiers and 34 at-large qualifiers.

The final 16 predetermined sites will be revealed at 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 30. The bracket and pairings for the 2021 Division I Baseball Championship will be released at 11 a.m. CT Monday, May 31, on ESPN2.

All games of the 2021 NCAA Division I Baseball Championship will be broadcast on ESPN’s family of networks, starting with regionals June 4-7 and followed by super regionals June 11-14. The 2021 championship will culminate June 19-29/30 with the Men’s College World Series at TD Ameritrade Park Omaha in Omaha, Nebraska.

Potential Host Sites

Arizona

Arkansas

Charlotte

East Carolina

Florida

Gonzaga

Louisiana Tech

Mississippi State

Notre Dame

Ole Miss

Oregon

Pittsburgh

South Carolina

Southern Miss

Stanford

TCU

Tennessee

Texas

Texas Tech

Vanderbilt

