NCAA Updates Protocols For Baseball Championships

STARKVILLE – The NCAA today announced new health and safety guidance for upcoming championships. Beginning May 20, local public health authorities will determine fan capacities at championship events. The NCAA will not set a predetermined limit. The decision was based on recommendations from the NCAA COVID-19 Medical Advisory Group.

Mississippi State athletics will continue to follow capacity guidelines within Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves’ most recent Executive Order.

Executive Order 1551 went into effect on April 30 and removed capacity restrictions for sports events.

Dudy Noble Field was among the 20 venues selected by the NCAA on May 14, as possible host sites for the regional and super regional rounds of the NCAA Tournament. The 16 regional hosts will be announced at 7:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, May 30, prior to the NCAA Tournament Selection Show at 11 a.m. CT on Monday, May 31 on ESPN2.

Once details are finalized, information on ticketing and protocols for the postseason will be communicated to season ticket holders and students via email.

