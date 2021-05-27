MSU’s Antonaki Concludes Stellar Campaign In NCAA Singles Round Of 16

ORLANDO, Fla. – Mississippi State women’s tennis’ Emma Antonaki closed out her stellar sophomore campaign in the Round of 16 at the 2021 NCAA Singles Championship Tuesday. The 33rd-ranked Bulldog dropped a 6-3, 6-3 decision to seventh-ranked and seventh-seeded Abigail Forbes of UCLA at the USTA National Campus.

Antonaki composed a remarkable record of 18-6 this season, bringing her career singles record to 57-32. In just five semesters of competition, the Athens, Greece, native has already become one of State’s most decorated players ever as she has garnered ITA All-America honors (2021), two All-SEC accolades (2019, 2021) and earned a bid to the NCAA Singles Championship in both seasons that the tournament has been held during her career.

This week in Orlando, Antonaki became the second Bulldog ever to advance to the Round of 16 in the NCAA Singles Championship, and the fifth player in program history to earn All-America honors.

Antonaki has already compiled 105 wins in singles and doubles combined, just 12 wins shy of MSU’s career top 10 for total victories.

Tuesday’s match officially brought MSU’s 2020-21 season to a close. As a team, State earned its fifth NCAA bid in the last six years in which the tournament has been held.

2021 NCAA Women’s Singles Championship

May 25, 2021

Orlando, Fla. – USTA National Campus

Round of 16 – #7 Abigail Forbes (UCLA) [7] def. #33 Emma Antonaki (Mississippi State) 6-3, 6-3