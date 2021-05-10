Millsaps College to Celebrate Commencement for Classes of 2020 and 2021

Jackson, Miss. – Graduates from the Millsaps College Class of 2020 will return to campus on Saturday, May 8 for their in-person commencement celebration. A virtual commencement was held in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The returning graduates will join nearly 200 graduates from the Class of 2021 for commencement exercises, scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on Harper Davis Field on the Millsaps campus. Commencement is being held on the field to ensure proper distancing, and guests are limited to four per graduate.

“Every year we look forward to celebrating the accomplishments of our graduates, and that celebration took on a very different look and feel in 2020,” said Dr. Rob Pearigen, president of Millsaps. “I’m pleased that we’ll be able to welcome many of those graduates back to campus this weekend, and host a commencement that honors the work of the Class of 2020 as well as our new Class of 2021.”

The college normally hosts a baccalaureate service at Galloway United Methodist Church the evening before commencement. A virtual baccalaureate service will be broadcast on the college’s Facebook and YouTube channels beginning at 6:00 p.m. on Friday, May 6. Bishop James E. Swanson Sr., resident bishop of the Mississippi Conference of The United Methodist Church, will preach the baccalaureate sermon.