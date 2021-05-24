MHP worked fatal crash in Jackson County on Friday
On Friday, May 21, 2021, at approximately 4:52 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by James Reeder, 37, of Brandon, MS, was traveling south on Highway 63. A 1998 Dodge Ram made a turn onto Highway 613. Both vehicles made contact. Reeder was ejected from the vehicle and later died at USA Medical Center in Mobile.
You Might Like
Local gardener’s hard work garners a national audience
Kay Cline started growing daylilies 25 years ago and last Friday got the chance to show off her beautiful landscape... read more