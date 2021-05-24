MHP worked fatal crash in Jackson County on Friday

On Friday, May 21, 2021, at approximately 4:52 p.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 63 in Jackson County. A 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by James Reeder, 37, of Brandon, MS, was traveling south on Highway 63. A 1998 Dodge Ram made a turn onto Highway 613. Both vehicles made contact. Reeder was ejected from the vehicle and later died at USA Medical Center in Mobile.