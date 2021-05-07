MHP issues missing/endangered child alert for several children

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered/Missing Child Alert for Noah Robinson, Desmond Robinson, Diamond Robinson, and Dana Denise Shoulder of Jackson, MS in Hinds County.

Noah Robinson is described as a 7-month-old black male with brown hair. Noah Robinson was last seen wearing a black onesie.

Desmond Robinson is described as a 4-year-old black male with brown eyes and brown hair. Desmond Robinson was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Diamond Robinson is described as a 7-year-old black female with brown hair. Diamond Robinson was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue jeans.

Denise Dana Shoulder is described as a 9-year-old black female, four feet tall, weighing 70 pounds, brown eyes, and brown hair. Denise Dana Shoulder was last seen wearing a blue shirt and blue jeans.

Noah Robinson, Desmond Robinson, Diamond Robinson, and Denise Dana Shoulder may be accompanied by their non-custodial mother, Nierra Robinson. Nierra Robinson is described as a 31-year-old black female, five feet and five inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with blonde hair.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Noah Robinson, Desmond Robinson, Diamond Robinson, and Denise Dana Shoulder, or Nierra Robinson, contact the Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.