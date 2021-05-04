MHP, Biloxi PD assist in pursuit of double murder suspect

The following is a release from MHP

JACKSON, MS – On May 3, 2021, the Mississippi Highway Patrol, in conjunction with several other law enforcement agencies, assisted in the pursuit of Eric Derell Smith. The pursuit began in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and ended on Interstate 10 in Harrison County, Mississippi, with shots fired.

Smith, 30, is accused of fatally shooting two people in Louisiana on May 3, 2021.

The following is a release from the Biloxi Police Department

The investigation into the pursuit and shooting is still under investigation. During the incident, a juvenile under the age of 1 was present in the suspect vehicle. The juvenile did receive injuries and was taken to a local medical facility for treatment. Despite the efforts of medical staff, the child passed away as a result of the injuries sustained. As stated, the investigation is ongoing at this time. Once a thorough investigation is completed the details will be released to the District Attorney’s Office for review.

On May 03, 2021 at approximately 11:30 a.m., the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Department responded to a residence in their jurisdiction reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, two individuals were found deceased. During the course of their investigation, they were given information as to the identity of the suspect, what he was driving and the fact he fled the scene with a juvenile under the age of 1. They immediately sought the assistance of the public. See their press release for more information.

At approximately 2:52 p.m., the Biloxi Police Department received information that the suspect had been located on I-10 in Mississippi heading east and nearing Gulfport. At this point, multiple Law Enforcement Agencies were attempting to stop the suspect, a male in his 30’s.

The pursuit entered into Biloxi. At mile marker 40, east bound I-10, the suspect drove into the grass median and became stuck. As the suspect exited the vehicle, shots were fired. Medical attention was given to the suspect but he died as a result of injuries sustained. The juvenile did receive injuries and was taken to a local medical facility for treatment.

Currently, the investigation is ongoing.