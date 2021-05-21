Men’s Golf Season Comes to a Close

Tallahassee, Fla. – The LSU men’s golf team made a front nine push in the third and final round of the NCAA Tallahassee Regional at Seminole Legacy Golf Club but was unable to sustain the play for the whole round as their season came to a close on Wednesday afternoon. The Tigers finished tied for 10th at the 14-team regional with a final score of 10-over 874 (291-289-294).

Final Results

LSU came out and collectively shot a 4-under score as a team on the front nine, but the back nine, which has played tougher all tournament long, gave the Tigers a few problems and prohibited the comeback effort.

Garrett Barber himself went out with a blazing 4-under 32 that featured four birdies before shooting 4-over 40 on the back nine that brought him back to even for the round. Barber finished the tournament tied for 47th at 5-over par (74-75-72).

LSU’s highest finisher of the event was freshman Nicholas Arcement who closed out his first NCAA regional with a cumulative score of even par 216 (72-69-75). Arcement made 13 birdies during the 54 hole event that ranked tied as the ninth most in the field en route to his placing tied 23rd. Drew Doyle finished his NCAA regional debut with a 4-over 220 (72-71-77) to finish tied for 43rd in the tournament.