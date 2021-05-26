MBI issues silver alert for missing Southaven man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 61-year-old Charles Richard Chapman of Southaven, MS, in Desoto County.
He is described as a white male, last seen Wednesday, April 7, 2021, in the 7000 block of Bridgewater Drive in Desoto County.
Charles Richard Chapman is believed to be in a 2004 white Ford F-150 bearing Mississippi tag HN15893 traveling in an unknown direction.
Family members say Charles Richard Chapman suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Charles Richard Chapman, contact Southaven Police Department at 662-996-8606.
