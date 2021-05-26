MBI issues silver alert for Booneville man
The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 85-year-old William Jumper of Booneville, MS, in Prentiss County.
He is described as a white male, five feet and eleven inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing khaki pants, a blue button-up shirt with white squares, and glasses.
He was last seen Tuesday, May 25, 2021, at about 3:15 pm traveling west on Interstate 22 near Veterans Boulevard in Lee County.
William Jumper is believed to be in a 2009 gray Chevrolet 1500 bearing Mississippi tag PW13810 traveling west on Interstate 22.
Family members say William Jumper suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment. If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of William Jumper, contact Tupelo Police Department at 662-869-2911.
