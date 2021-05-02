LSU to Allow Full Capacity for Outdoor Sporting Events

BATON ROUGE – LSU Athletics, following the lead of Louisiana Governor John Bel Edward’s proclamation on Tuesday allowing for 100 percent capacity at outdoor sporting events, will move to full capacity at all outdoor sporting events effective immediately, LSU Director of Athletics Scott Woodward announced on Wednesday.

Masks will no longer be required at LSU sporting events held outdoors.

The move to full capacity at LSU outdoor athletic events starts on Friday night at Alex Box Stadium when the Tigers host top-ranked Arkansas. First pitch is scheduled for 6 p.m. followed by a 6:30 p.m. start on Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday.

Other events on the LSU campus this weekend include softball hosting Arkansas for a three-game series beginning on Saturday as well as the nation’s top-ranked track and field program hosting the LSU Invitational on Saturday at Bernie Moore Track Stadium.

Fans will also be allowed to resume normal tailgating activities on campus with no COVID-related restrictions.

“We are excited about the opportunity to welcome our fans back in full force this weekend,” Woodward said. “This move is another positive step for our campus and community. I want to thank our fans that have patiently waited and abided by the protocols we had in place since our return to competition in the fall. It’s going to be a great sight to see our fans pack Alex Box Stadium, Tiger Park and Bernie Moore this weekend.”

Fans wishing to purchase tickets for upcoming LSU baseball and softball games can do so by visiting www.LSUtix.net.

