Janovsky Returns to MSU Men’s Hoops Coaching Staff

STARKVILLE – Mississippi State men’s basketball has hired John Janovsky as the program’s director of operations announced Monday by head coach Ben Howland.

Janovsky returns to the staff after spending the 2020-21 season as the director of operations at South Florida for Brian Gregory. He replaces Michael Moynihan, who was named an assistant coach at McNeese State.

“We’re very excited to have John back on our coaching staff,” head coach Ben Howland said. “He does an outstanding job and is very conscientious and knowledgeable. John is familiar with our staff, our players, Mississippi State and the Starkville community. We’re thrilled to have him back with our program.”

“I’m honored to have this opportunity to come back and be a part of Coach Howland’s staff,” Janovsky said. “Coach has had not only a tremendous impact on my professional life but also on personal life as a mentor for the last 20 years. My family and I are very excited to rejoin the Starkville community.”

Janovsky previously worked as Mississippi State’s director of scouting and analytics during the 2019-20 season under Howland. The Bulldogs posted a 20-11 record and captured the program’s best SEC regular season finish since 2010-11. State ranked among the nation’s top 15 in offensive rebounding percentage, rebounding margin and blocked shots.

Prior to joining Howland’s staff, Janovsky served as Stanford’s Director of Operations from 2017-19 for Jerod Haase where he was responsible for the direction and operational oversight of all program activities. He acted as the program’s liaison with the department’s facilities, event management, operations and external relations teams.

Janovsky oversaw the coordination of Stanford’s team travel, scheduled program actives and assisted with non-conference game schedule among his numerous responsibilities. The Cardinal posted one of their best seasons over the last decade in 2017-18 which was highlighted by a NIT trip and a third-place finish in the Pac-12 standings.

Janovsky began his four-year stint on Haase’s staff as the director of scouting and analytics at the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB) during the 2015-16 season. The Blazers captured the Conference USA regular season title en route to a 26-7 record and a NIT appearance.

Boasting more than a decade of experience inside the college basketball community, Janovsky held the director of operations role at Marshall from 2013-15 for Tom Herrion and Dan D’Antoni. He also worked as the video coordinator at Virginia Tech under Seth Greenberg in 2011-12.

Janovsky has possessed operations roles at Duquesne in addition to the Huntsville Flight of the NBA Developmental League. His previous coaching experience include three seasons at Indiana University of Pennsylvania and one season at St. Lawrence University located in Canton, New York.

Janovsky, a native of Fayetteville, New York, is a 2004 graduate of Pittsburgh with a degree in business administration. He also owns a master’s degree in adult and technical education from Marshall in 2013.

Janovsky and his wife Lynn are the proud parents of daughter Mia, who turned three in December 2020.

JANOVSKY’S COACHING EXPERIENCE

Seasons • School • Position

2022 • Mississippi State • Director of Operations

2021 • South Florida • Director of Operations

2020 • Mississippi State • Director of Scouting & Analytics

2017-18-19 • Stanford • Director of Operations

2016 • UAB • Director of Scouting & Analytics

2013-15 • Marshall • Director of Operations

2012 • Virginia Tech • Video Coordinator

2010 • Duquesne • Operations

2007-09 • Indiana University of Pennsylvania • Assistant Coach

2006 • St. Lawrence • Assistant Coach

2005 • Huntsville Flight • Operations

