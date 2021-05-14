Gulfport man arrested for armed robbery affidavit filed by victim months earlier

A Gulfport man was arrested by Picayune Police on April 30, for the alleged armed robbery of a Picayune woman.

Assistant Chief James Bolton said the crime was reported on Jan. 2, of this year by a victim who lives on Lewis Circle. The victim told police that earlier that day, 40-year-old Ellis Cenales of 2218 21st Street, Gulfport, came to her home. During the visit she helped him look for a job and later on he asked if he could stay the night.

When she declined to let him stay over, he allegedly got upset and displayed a gun before walking outside only to come right back inside and strike her in the face with the firearm, Bolton said.

The victim then grabbed a butter knife in an attempt to protect herself. Cenales then allegedly took the victim’s cellphone and her son’s cellphone before leaving the home, Bolton said.

A warrant was issued for his arrest after the victim signed an affidavit for armed robbery.

Bolton said he picked Cenales up from the Harrison County Jail on April 30, after he was arrested in that area for the hold placed on him as a result of the affidavit.