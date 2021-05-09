Gulf Coast finishes 12th at NJCAAs

As expected when they completed their play, Mississippi Gulf Coast finished 12th at the NJCAA Division I Women’s Tennis Championship in Mesa, Ariz.

The Bulldogs played their final matches Tuesday, and the tournament concluded Wednesday with Tyler winning its record 20th title.

Gulf Coast finished tops among six MACCC schools.

Here are the team standings:

Team Points

Tyler 49 Hillsborough 44 Cowley 35 St. Petersburg 34 Seward County 37 Eastern Florida 26

T7. Barton County 24

T7. State College of Florida 24

Abraham Baldwin 23 Iowa Central 19.5 Collin 18 Gulf Coast 14 Meridian 13.5

T14. Eastern Arizona 12.5

T14. Jones 12.5

Copiah-Lincoln 12 New Mexico Military Institute 9.5 Central Alabama 8.5 Wallace State 8 Harford 7.5

T21. East Central 7

T21. Kaskaskia 7

Hinds 5.5 Marion Military Institute 4 Bryant & Stratton 3.5

T26. Paradise Valley 3

T26. Sauk Valley 3

South Carolina-Sumter 1.5 Mesa 1

