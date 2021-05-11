Governor Reeves announces new jobs in Grenada 

GRENADA, MS —Today, Governor Tate Reeves announced a new expansion to Hankins Lumber in Grenada, MS. Hankins Lumber is adding new sawmill operations, Hankins Timbers, to their existing business enterprise. The project is a $12.5 million corporate investment and will create 43 jobs.

“Mississippi’s agriculture industry is our state’s top economic driver, employing tens of thousands of Mississippians and contributing billions to the state’s economy each year,” Governor Tate Reeves said. “Forestry is the state’s second top commodity in this important industry, with nearly 20 million acres of forestland available to ensure companies like Hankins Timbers continue to provide job opportunities to the people of Grenada County and the entire state for years to come.”

Hankins Lumber has been in operation in Grenada County for nearly 50 years. The company, which produces Southern Yellow Pine lumber products, employs 140 workers at its current facility. Hankins Timbers will use first and second pine thinning as opposed to mature logs. The facility will produce approximately 40 million board feet per year.