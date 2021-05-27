Erin Clement, Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week

Erin Clement, a teacher at Picayune School District’s Career and Technology Center, has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Erin is the Career and Technology Center’s Engineering I and II teacher. She has been teaching for the past 12 years, eight of which have been at the Picayune School District.

Her favorite part of being a teacher is seeing the light bulb moments, “When you can see that a student catches on to the lesson.”

What she wants her students to take away from their time in her class is that, “they are capable of great things. That they can create, do and think for themselves. That they have the ability to change the world.”

Some things that are unique to Erin are that she is able to put things into perspective, she is able to relate to her students and meet them at their academic and personal place in life. She said she feels that she can teach to each student individually and she describes herself as being a creative, civic minded, caring and innovative person.

“In the engineering classroom (I am) like a mad scientist.”