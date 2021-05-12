Emma Warren
Graveside Funeral Services for Emma Jean Warren, age 76, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Sunday, May 9, 2021 in Picayune, MS will be held Thursday, May 13, 2021, at 2:30 pm at New Palestine Cemetery.
Visitation will be Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 2:00 PM until 2:30 PM at New Palestine Cemetery.
Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.
A native of Laurel, MS, she was a Cafeteria Worker and a member of Goodyear Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by parents, William Leon Warren and Beatrice Felts Warren; brothers, Charles Warren and Bennie Warren.
Left to cherish her memory are numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
