Dr. Kathleen Mitchell
Dr. Kathleen Mitchell of Carriere, Mississippi, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 22, 2021, at the age of 77.
A private service was held by family.
Arrangements are under the direction of Picayune Funeral Home. Please visit our website, picayunefuneral.com for the obituary where you may leave an online condolence or share photos and memories.
