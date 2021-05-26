Biloxi PD requests help to identify alleged lottery ticket thief

The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown B/M subject. The B/M allegedly stole Lottery Tickets, valued at about $300.00 dollars. The incident reportedly occurred on Sunday, May 09, 2021 at about 07:35am, in the 100 block of Eisenhower Dr. The unknown B/M subject(s), pictured below, reportedly stole an envelope, containing the tickets, when the clerk was distracted, then left the property by unknown means.