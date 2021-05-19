Biloxi PD requesting assistance in identifying alleged credit card fraud suspect

The Biloxi Police Department requests your assistance in identifying the alleged suspect in a credit card fraud. It was reported that on 17 April 2021 an unknown B/F used the victim’s credit card to make a $23 purchase at a business in the 1600 Block of Pass Rd., without the victim’s consent. The suspect, pictured below wearing striped pants, light colored T-shirt, pink slippers and a purple hair cap, described at an estimated 5’05”- 5’07” weighing 180 – 200 lbs.