Biloxi PD asking for help in identifying alleged credit card fraud suspect
The Biloxi Police Department is requesting your assistance in helping to identify an unknown black male who allegedly committed felony credit card fraud in the 2600 block of Beach Blvd. The incident occurred on 04/12/2021 at about 1300 hours. The alleged suspect is pictured here wearing an Atlanta Braves baseball cap, a black over-shirt and a white tee shirt.
