Bertram Coming Home to Louisiana

Baton Rouge, La. – Brtiney Bertram, a native of Slidell, is coming back home to the Bayou to play her remaining three years of collegiate soccer at LSU, head coach Sian Hudson announced on Monday.

“We are excited to add another Louisiana native to our already impressive list of local talent,” Hudson said. “Britney is a versatile attacker who will add depth in our attacking unit. She can shift defenders on the dribble, combine to create attacking opportunities, and serve a quality ball in the box.

“She’s a blue-collar kid who will work just as hard on the training pitch as she does on gameday, which is something we value very highly. We think she has a tremendous potential and look forward to helping her transition her game to the SEC.”

Bertram, a 2019 graduate of Northshore High School, will come to LSU after playing the last two years of collegiate soccer at Stetson University. She’s played in 21 collegiate matches over the span of her freshman season in 2019 and the COVID-19 shortened spring season of 2021.

She has a point total of six points in those 21 games with a goal scored and four assists. She registered three of her assists during her freshman campaign to lead Stetson in that category for the 2019 season. She scored her first collegiate goal on February 28, 2021, in a 2-2 tie at Jacksonville.

Bertram led Northshore HS to the state finals in 2019 as a senior as she tallied a team leading 20 goals and 15 assists. She was a three-time All-State, all-district, and all-metro performer during her prep days and was named the 2018-19 St. Tammany Farmer Parish Soccer Player of the Year as a senior.