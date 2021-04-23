Will Smith wins first in bull riding, leading Pearl River to solid performance

MARTIN, Tenn. — The Pearl River rodeo team had a solid showing when it competed in the University of Tennessee-Martin Rodeo Competition this past weekend.

“Overall the boys placed sixth and the girls placed fifth,” head coach Frank Graves said.

Will Smith (Poplarville) placed first in bull riding and Kason Davis (Poplarville) placed second in team roping.

Ashely Henderson (Pensacola, Fla.; Abeka Virtual Academy) finished third breakaway racing.

Sarah Booty (Liberty; Amite County) also finished fifth goat tying.

UP NEXT

The rodeo team’s next competition will be April 22 when they travel to Senatobia to compete in the Northwest Rodeo Competition.