Vivalene Branch

Graveside Funeral Services for Vivalene C. Branch, age 89, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Saturday, April 24, 2021, will be held Wednesday, April 28, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at New Palestine Cemetery.

Burial will be in New Palestine Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Rev. James McCraney will officiate the service.

Viv was a native of Washington Parish, LA and a long time resident of Picayune, MS. She worked for many years at Morgan & Lindsey, and Delchamps where she retired. Alongside her husband, she enjoyed vegetable gardening and canning. Viv loved spending time with her family, watching soap operas and taking care of her pet, Prissy. Viv attended New Faith Missionary Baptist Church. She will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Esco Crain and Oretha Crain; her husband, James Branch; her brothers, Esco Crain, Jr. and Joe Crain; her son in law, Carlie Spiers; her sisters, Hazel Crain and Johnnie Lou Ard; and her brother in laws, Walt Burris and Jewel Ard.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted daughters, Ann Spiers, Anita (Dewey) Palmer and Pat (J.J.) Haney; her grandchildren, Carla, Joni, Jamie, Shawn, Shane, Shay, Jana, Jill and Josh; numerous great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; her sisters, Sue Burris, and Hulene (Daniel) Bryant; her brother, Ted (Martha) Crain; her sister in laws, Elsie Crain and Glenda Crain; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.