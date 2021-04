Today is April 7, 2021

Coloring is no longer just for kids. In a recent trend, adults across the country have been flocking to coloring books as a way to relax and unwind. Coloring has been said to be able to help you achieve mindfulness, banish anxiety, and even deal with trauma.

Coloring allows your amygdala, the fear center of your brain, to relax – and not just while you are coloring. Giving your amygdala periodic rests actually reduces your stress overall. Coloring is a meditative, free-time activity you can schedule, making it perfect for retraining your amygdala to respond less harshly to stress.

In simple terms, coloring has a de-stressing effect because when we focus on a particular activity, we focus on the activity and not on our worries. Adult coloring books can help with a number of emotional and mental health issues, as well. For many, boredom, lack of structure, and stress are triggers for these issues. This applies to individuals with obsessive-compulsive disorders, anxiety disorders, stress disorders, depressive disorders, eating and binge eating disorders, anger management issues, and substance abuse issues.

The time and focus that coloring requires generally helps the individual remove the focus from the negative issues that are bothering them, and focuses them in a safe and productive way.

Coloring also utilizes areas of the brain that enhance focus and concentration. So believe it or not, coloring has intellectual benefits, as well. It also helps with problem solving and organizational skills. Our frontal lobes are responsible for these higher level activities and functions of the brain, and coloring detailed pictures activates all those areas.

Adult coloring books are highly effective for many reasons, even if they do feel like they are only a fad. Try one out and you may just surprise yourself!

Older seniors are fast growing members of the American

workforce: they are staying on the job longer and happier

WASHINGTON, DC, — Today’s seniors are stronger than ever. That’s not wishful thinking, it’s a fact with substantial proof. For one thing, the senior citizen segment of the U.S. workforce has been expanding rapidly for some time, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. To be more specific, BLS data shows that the 55-plus segment of the U.S. labor force stood at 11.6% in 1993 and by 2024 that number will grow to nearly 25%.

“What’s more striking is that the Bureau expects that men and women 65 to 75 years of age and older are leading the pack of seniors who want to keep working. In fact, the Census Bureau reported not long ago that as many as five percent of Americans in the 85 and up age range have jobs,” says Rebecca Weber, CEO of the senior advocacy organization, the Association of Mature American Citizens [AMAC].

Not so surprising, she adds, considering that the country’s 90-plus population has tripled over the past 30 years and will grow to more than 7.6 million nonagenarians by the year 2050.

One such member of the U.S. workforce is actor William Shatner who turned 90 just last week. He’s still working and doesn’t seem likely to retire anytime soon. Shatner has a new movie coming out soon. It’s called Senior Moment and features a retired NASA test pilot. The Chicago Sun Times called i t “geriatric rom-com.”

Shatner is not ready to go gently into the night, as he told Entertainment Tonight in a recent interview, “I’d like to be around when the science fiction of today becomes science fact.”

AMAC CEO Weber explains that Shatner is not very different from any of the new breed of busy old timers. “Consider his schedule. He recently cut two albums, he launched a new podcast, shot a new show, The Unexplained, for the History Channel and is out there plugging his new movie, despite the limitations imposed during the pandemic.”

But Weber notes that the Star Trek hero, James Tiberius Kirk, is not the only old timer who is keeping his “chin up” while riding out the COVID pandemic; senior citizens in general are showing the world what resilience is all about.