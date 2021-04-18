The Bowerman Watch List – Tonea Marshall

Baton Rouge, La. – Tonea Marshall made career appearance No. 6 on The Bowerman Watch List Wednesday afternoon. The Bowerman is presented annually to the top female and male collegiate track and field athlete.

Marshall has done lots of winning since the last edition of the list came out in late March. She won the Texas Relays 100-meter hurdle title in 12.75 seconds to pull away from the field with ease. She also served as the lead leg of the NCAA’s fastest 4×100 meter relay that clocked a time of 42.87 to win the Texas Relays title in that event as well.

Most recently she pulled another double winning weekend with a victory of 12.70 seconds in the 100 meter hurdles and leading the 4×100 meter relay ( to another dub at the Crimson Tide Invitational. The wind-aided time of 12.70 seconds makes Marshall the NCAA leader in the 100 meter hurdle by .15 seconds.

She’s led the 4×100 meter relay to three consecutive victories, and the LSU 4×100 meter relay is the only squad in America to have gone sub 43 seconds this season. Her wind legal season best time of 12.75 seconds has her ranked No. 4 on the world list this season.

Marshall is scheduled to run the 4×100 meter relay and 200 meter dash on Saturday at the Boots Garland Track Invitational at Bernie Moore Track Stadium. Marshall was named the SEC Women’s Runner of the Week on Tuesday for the seventh time in her career.

The full list of women on The Bowerman Watch List can be viewed at ustfccca.org.