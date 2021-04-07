Teresa Farmer, Nissan of Picayune Teacher fo the Week

Teresa Farmer, a Multi-Tiered System of Supports Specialist for the Poplarville School District, has been selected as Nissan of Picayune’s Teacher of the Week.

Teresa has been part of the Poplarville School District Team for the past 17 years. The first 15 and a half years there she was a classroom teacher. She took her current position with the district in October of 2019.

Her favorite thing about her job is the relationships she builds with the students and parents.

The most important lesson she wants her students to learn is that she cares for them, and they can achieve anything if they work hard for their goals and never give up.

In her free time she enjoys hunting, fishing and spending time in the outdoors.

“I recently visited the Central American country of Honduras to spend time with my son and his family, who are missionaries there,” Teresa said. “It is a beautiful country and I hope to be able to go again soon.”