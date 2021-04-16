Graveside Services for Susan Harmon Daughdrill, age 66, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Monday, April 12, 2021 in Hattiesburg, MS will be held Saturday, April 17, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Lee’s Chapel #2 Cemetery.

Burial will be in Lee’s Chapel #2 Cemetery under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Bro. Cedric Lumpkin will officiate at the service.

A native of Picayune, MS, she was a pool consultant and a member of Lee’s Chapel #2 Missionary Baptist Church. Susie was assured of her salvation and where she was going, so we have the blessed assurance we will see her again although, we will miss her dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Dewayne Palmer and Ella Ree Lee Palmer; brothers, Richie Palmer and Bill Palmer.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jerry Daughdrill; sons, Matthew (Michael Ann) Harmon and Nicky Harmon; grandson, Morgan Harmon; father of her sons, Bill Harmon; sister, Donette (Donny) Lee; numerous nieces and nephews; several great nieces and great nephews.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, www.mcdonaldfh.com.