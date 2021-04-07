SMH reports decrease in COVID hospitilizations

Slidell, La. – Slidell Memorial Hospital (SMH) reports a steady decrease in the number of COVID-19 positive patients. As of Tuesday, April 6, 2021, SMH has one patient hospitalized for COVID-19, an increase of one as the hospital reported zero COVID-positive inpatients over the Easter weekend. Currently, the positive rate for COVID tests at SMH is 1.9%.

While this is exciting news for the Slidell area, we are all aware that other areas of the United States and other countries are seeing increased COVID infections. Therefore, SMH reminds residents to maintain COVID-19 precautions, such as masking, social distancing, hand washing, disinfecting surfaces and staying home if you are sick. COVID vaccines are also an important tool to combat COVID; please see ldh.la.gov/covidvaccine for vaccination information. The cooperation of our community has helped move the positivity rate down, but the Louisiana Department of Health still reports St. Tammany Parish as a “moderate” community risk area. For more information and the latest COVID-19 statistics for the parish and the state, please visit ldh.la.gov/coronavirus.