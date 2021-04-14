April 14, 2021

Stephens

Roy Stephens

By Staff Report

Published 1:59 pm Wednesday, April 14, 2021

March 28, 2021

Graveside service will held Saturday,  April  27, 2021, at 11 a.m. in  New Palestine Cemetery for Roy Stephens, age 63, of Picayune, MS, who died  March 28, 2021 in Picayune, MS.  A native of Birmingham, Al., he was a resident of Picayune, MS, for 46 years. He graduated from Birmingham High School. Romeo  was the son of Roy Sr., and Annie Bell Stephens.

Baylous Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

