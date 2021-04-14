Rotations Announced for NCAA Gymnastics Championships

BATON ROUGE – Rotations for Semifinal I and II of the 2021 NCAA Gymnastics Championships held on Friday, April 16 in Fort Worth, Texas, have been announced.

No. 3 LSU will compete in the second semifinal at 5 p.m. CT inside Dickies Arena. The meet will be televised live on ESPN2 with Bart Conner and Kathy Johnson Clarke on the call. Specific event streams will also be available at WatchESPN.com.

All rotations were predetermined by random draw prior to the season. As the second-place finisher of the Salt Lake City Regional, LSU will begin the meet on floor before going to vault, bars and closing on beam. This is the same rotation the Tigers compete in the regional final.

LSU will compete against No. 1 Oklahoma No. 6 Utah and No. 7 Alabama in the second session. UCLA’s Chase Campbell will also rotate with the Tigers as an individual all-around qualifier. The first session of the day will take place at noon CT and feature No. 1 Florida, No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 California and No. 8 Minnesota.

The top two teams from each NCAA Semifinal will advance to the NCAA Championship Final. LSU advanced to the first final featuring four teams in 2019 and matched the program’s best finish of second place.

Individual event and all-around national champions will also be determined during the semifinal competition. LSU has 15 individual national champions in its history. The last individual national champions for the Tigers came in 2019 when Sarah Finnegan and Kennedi Edney repeated as bars and vault titles.

Fans can follow the Tigers on the team’s social media channels: @LSUgym on Instagram and Twitter and www.Facebook.com/lsugym.