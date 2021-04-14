Richardson Becomes Sixth Fastest Woman in World History

Miramar, Fla. – Former LSU sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson became the sixth fastest sprinter in world history over the distance of 100 meters on Saturday with a time of 10.72 at the Miramar Invitational.

Speaking with usatf.tv after the race, Sha’Carri alluded to what she expects out of herself this season. “My season is going to be unbelievable, something that I haven’t been expecting, something that the world hasn’t been expecting.

“I’m not done yet. There’s more work to be done, there’s ways to get faster, there’s ways to become better. So we’re going back to the drawing board.”

Richardson, who is only 21 years of age, moved up from No. 9 on the all-time world list (10.75) to No. 6 on the all-time world list with her 10.72. She ran her previous personal best of 10.75 in an LSU uniform at the 2019 NCAA Outdoor Championships as she claimed the individual national title in the 100 meters with the collegiate record.

It’s the fastest time ever ran in world history this early in the season and is the fastest time ever run by someone as young as 21. This also marks the fastest time run by anybody since Rio Olympic champ Elaine Thompson-Herah ran a 10.70 back in 2016.