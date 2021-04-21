Rebecca Blount

Funeral Services for Rebecca Anne Blount, age 56, of Picayune, MS, who passed away Thursday, April 15, 2021, will be held Monday, April 19, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church, 2130 Hwy. 11 N., Picayune, MS. Rev. Dan Young will officiate the service.

Visitation will be Monday, April 19, 2021 from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. at Roseland Park Baptist Church.

Local arrangements are under the direction of McDonald Funeral Home.

Burial will be Saturday, April 24, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. in Jolley Cemetery, Three Creeks, Union County, Junction City, AR under the direction of Lewis Funeral Home. Bro. Roger Dunlap will officiate the service.

A native of Magnolia, AR, she was a Psychiatric Nurse Practitioner at Pine Belt Mental Health and a member of Roseland Park Baptist Church. Becky will be truly missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her father, Ellis McKnight; and her brother, Dean McKnight.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving and devoted husband, Dr. James Jeffery “Jeff” Blount, III; her sons, James Dewey “Jamey” (Penny) Blount and James Jeffery (Rebecca Sanchez) Blount, IV; her grandsons, Landon Blount; E.J. ( Miranda) Flores and Mylo Flores; her great-grandson, Kannyon Flores; her mother, Grace McKnight; her niece Sarah McKnight; and her nephew, Andrew McKnight.

Obituary, register book and driving directions can be found on the internet page, at www.mcdonaldfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Lottie Moon Missions Roseland Park Baptist Church, 2130 Hwy 11 North, Picayune, MS 39466; Pearl River County SPCA, 1700 Palestine Rd, Picayune, MS 39466; or the ASPCA, www.aspca.org.