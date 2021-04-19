PRCC students benefit from NTHS membership in many ways

By Chuck Abadie

PRCC Public Relations

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Pearl River Community College Forrest County Center’s students who serve in the National Technical Honors Society have found in their participation, a path to success.

NTHS honors the achievements of top career technical students, provides scholarships to encourage the pursuit of higher education, and cultivates excellence in today’s highly competitive, skilled workforce. For over 30 years, NTHS has been the acknowledged leader in the recognition of outstanding student achievement in career and technical education.

“Being an active member of an honor society helps students build skills in leadership, social, and charitable roles,” said Sam McNease, PRCC Industrial Technology instructor and a NTHS advisor.

“In addition to membership benefits, students get to meet new people and network with leaders, add value to their resumes, and be active in community involvement. We just volunteered to help hide Easter eggs for an event organized by the Hattiesburg Convention Commission. Activities like this add to the college experience for students as well.”

The National Technical Honor Society currently serves over 100,000 active members and nearly 2 million alumni since its inception in 1984.

Current officers in the NTHS at the Forrest County Center include:

President – Alex Province of Hattiesburg; Vice President – Austin Chace Nickey of Choctaw; Secretary – Kari Maddison Nickey of Hattiesburg; Treasurer – Harrison Wilson of Petal; Event Coordinator – Samantha Ranger of Hattiesburg; and Historian – Josh Shaw of Hattiesburg.

Province, 31, is a sophomore student in Electronics Engineering Technology. He also serves as a Phi Theta Kappa vice president, vice president of Sigmas Kappa Delta English Honor Society and a member of the Dr. William Lewis Honors Society.

“What excites me about being a student at PRCC is all the opportunities afforded students with the many programs and the class variety,” said Province. “Also it’s the hands-on approach by all the faculty in helping students. I would have never thought a community college would have things like this to offer.”

Austin Nickey, 24, a graduate of Choctaw Central and Electronics Engineering Technology student, agrees.

“Pearl River offers the opportunity to expand my horizon with the many career paths and the instructors that go above and beyond,” he said.

Wilson, 19, a graduate of Petal High School and Electronics Engineering Technology student, adds, “What excites me about being here is being granted the opportunity to receive an excellent education and make many exciting memories along the way.”

Kari Nickey, 20, attended Oak Grove High School and plans to pursue an engineering career. She is an Electronics Engineering Technology student, as is Shaw, 22, who earned his GED from PRCC.

Ranger, 39, is a student in the Dental Hygiene program at PRCC.

