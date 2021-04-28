PRCC graduates another CCMA class

HATTIESBURG, Miss. – Ten students graduated today, signifying completion of the Pearl River Community College Certified Clinical Medical Assistant program at the Lowery A. Woodall Advanced Technology Center in Hattiesburg. The graduation ceremony was held at the Woodall Center. The students included Bethany Ishee of Laurel, Alexis Necaise of Picayune, Brittney Breland of Foxworth, Blake Atwood of Sumrall, Chelsey Croom of Hattiesburg, Porshia Fluker of Hattiesburg, Lauren Runnels of Lumberton, Jakiya Kelly of Greenville, T’Anna Ash of Hattiesburg. Not Pictured: Crystal Pruitt of Hattiesburg. CCMA instructor is Marissa Brandon and workforce project manager for the CCMA program is Michael Yarbrough. This is the fourth CCMA class to graduate from PRCC since the program began in 2019. Applications are currently being accepted for the fall 2021 class.