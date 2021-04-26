PRCC: CNA graduation

HATTIESBURG – The following students graduated Friday (April 23) from the Certified Nurse Aide course offered by Pearl River Community College at the Lowery Woodall Advanced Technology Center in Hattiesburg. They are from left: First row – Kearri Ducksworth of Hebron, Tidasha Sims of Columbia, and Rosa Guerrero of Dallas. Second row – Lashell McGill of Laurel and Dominique Gordon of Hebron. Third row – Unise Porter of Hattiesburg, Katiyah Andrews of Columbia, and Karen Howard of Taylorsville. Top row – Virginia Veronica Pruitt of Hattiesburg and Ivory Harris of Wiggins. Program instructor is Adison King. Enrollment is currently underway for June 2021 classes. For information, call 601-554-4646 or visit the Woodall Advanced Technology Center.