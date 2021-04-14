Poplarville’s ladder truck is back in action

Poplarville is back to two functioning fire trucks and repairs on the third are looking promising, according to Mayor Rossie Creel.

The ladder truck, which allows the department to reach second floors and roof fires, is back in action and the repair was cheaper than the estimated $5,000. Instead, the truck was repaired for only $1,500 after the broken wire that was causing issues was found.

One of the department’s pumper trucks is still out of action, but the repair should be cheaper than the original $20,000 estimate, said Creel.

It appears that instead of replacing the frozen pump, if the pump housing can be removed the pump can be repaired, which should cost the department an estimated $3,000 to $5,000 said Creel.

Creel told Poplarville’s Board of Aldermen that the city’s residents were in peril because the ladder truck was out of commission during last week’s regular Board meeting.

A fire on Thursday at a Pearl River County building highlighted the need for a functional ladder truck.

Creel and Poplarville Fire Chief Jason Bannister are still set to meet with the Pearl River Community College President Dr. Adam Breerwood to discuss fire safety measures that can be taken to better protect the college.